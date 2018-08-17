BidaskClub Downgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLE. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,849. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $394.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

