BidaskClub Lowers First Solar (FSLR) to Sell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $50.86 on Friday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). First Solar had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $165,551.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,143.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $220,052.69. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,035 shares of company stock worth $797,353. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Solar by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,164 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 205,395 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 493.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.