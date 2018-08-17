BidaskClub Upgrades Calavo Growers (CVGW) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Vertical Group lowered Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.50. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.20 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Der Kar Scott Van sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 6,016 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $503,900.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 799.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.