BidaskClub Upgrades KLX (KLXI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

KLXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of KLX in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

KLX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. 4,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,319. KLX has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.50 million. KLX had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that KLX will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

