Birchcliff Energy (BIR) PT Raised to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$6.46.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.