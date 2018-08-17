Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219.90 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $195.15 million and $219.90 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00019210 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Crex24, Indodax and BtcTrade.im. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00024096 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004301 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00029797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00238322 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, Exrates, C-CEX, YoBit, Binance, LBank, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, QBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

