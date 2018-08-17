bitqy (BQ) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. bitqy has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $7.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitqy has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One bitqy token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00298095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00160614 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitqy Token Profile

bitqy’s launch date was August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,670,515 tokens. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org.

Buying and Selling bitqy

bitqy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitqy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitqy using one of the exchanges listed above.

