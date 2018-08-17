Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (BRG) CIO Buys $22,180.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CIO James G. Babb III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $22,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,673. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 304.45, a quick ratio of 304.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 98.46% and a negative net margin of 129.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 209,962 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,736 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 116,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRG. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

