Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.75 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.25 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.33.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$50.75 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

