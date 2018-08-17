Boolberry One Day Volume Reaches $472.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Boolberry has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boolberry has a market cap of $5.82 million and $472.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.01471421 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Boolberry

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 11,932,252 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

