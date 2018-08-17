Brinker International (EAT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a $49.71 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

EAT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. 27,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,922. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $817.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $209,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $180,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brinker International by 512.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 913.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

