Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Insider Sells $4,098,000.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $4,098,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.27. 3,854,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,092. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $608,463,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

