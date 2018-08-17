Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Landec reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Landec had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.51%. Landec’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Landec by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

LNDC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.67. Landec has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

