Brokerages Anticipate Univar Inc (UNVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Univar posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Univar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,199,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,795,000 after buying an additional 348,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,942,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after buying an additional 521,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Univar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,171,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,462,000 after buying an additional 373,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,576,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after buying an additional 836,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after buying an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 966,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,072. Univar has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

