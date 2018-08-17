Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report sales of $777.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $743.80 million and the highest is $795.30 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $578.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.75.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 875 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $133,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 10,083 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $1,767,449.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,540 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,508. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,888,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,352,000 after acquiring an additional 478,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,050,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,794,000 after acquiring an additional 82,811 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,960,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,205,000 after acquiring an additional 191,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,751,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 981,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,496. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 220.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

