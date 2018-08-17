Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

In other news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $937,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,606.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,773,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,656 shares of company stock worth $9,132,116. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,447,000 after buying an additional 557,312 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,988,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,368,000 after buying an additional 82,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,460,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,305,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,742,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,858,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,412,000 after buying an additional 327,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

