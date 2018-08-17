Brokerages Expect Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.27. Ferroglobe posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.12 million.

GSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

GSM stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

