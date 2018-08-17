Brokerages Expect Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) to Post ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.15 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jianpu Technology from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of JT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,809. The firm has a market cap of $754.03 million and a P/E ratio of -19.57. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.51 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

