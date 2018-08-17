Brokerages Expect VF Corp (VFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. VF reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $6,453,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,441 shares of company stock worth $13,676,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 5,303.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 179.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.29. 56,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. VF has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

