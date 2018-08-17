Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Target Price at $91.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

CHRW traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $97.37. 41,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,247. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $435,135.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $43,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

