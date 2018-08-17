Brokerages Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $684,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,849 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 0.62. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $132.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.