Brokerages Set Daseke Inc (DSKE) PT at $14.88

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other Daseke news, insider Ronald Scott Wheeler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 3,891.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 589,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 67.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,788,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 555,467 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 6,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,224. Daseke has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Daseke had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

