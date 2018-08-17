Brokers Issue Forecasts for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$14.50 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.36.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$13.22 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.76 and a 1 year high of C$15.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

