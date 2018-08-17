CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Noble Financial raised shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

NYSE CACI opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after buying an additional 525,509 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $51,530,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $21,146,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 11,974.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 35,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

