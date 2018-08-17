Caleres Inc (CAL) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Caleres comprises 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Caleres were worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Caleres Inc has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

