Cambrex Co. (CBM) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cambrex worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the first quarter valued at $322,000.

Cambrex stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.40. Cambrex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 20.75%. Cambrex’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Samantha Hanley sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,722,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilan Kaufthal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $343,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock worth $18,740,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CBM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

