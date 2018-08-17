Camden Property Trust (CPT) CFO Sells $915,257.14 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $915,257.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $94.90. 238,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,282. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.78). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 819,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 509,066 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 277,313 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,565,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

