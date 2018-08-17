Canaccord Genuity Trims Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Target Price to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “c$5.74” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.68.

Shares of TSE CFW traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.80. The company had a trading volume of 186,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,259. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.62 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

