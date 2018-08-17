Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$43.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$42.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.58.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$46.80 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$31.93 and a 12 month high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

