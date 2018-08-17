CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Shares Down 7.5%

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 555,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 577,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

CRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. OTR Global downgraded CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $240.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,672,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,961,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129,138 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile (NYSE:CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.