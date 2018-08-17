Carl H. Pforzheimer II Purchases 6,869 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II bought 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,899.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AP traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $127.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. equities analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,497,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 58,565 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 136,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 121,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

AP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

