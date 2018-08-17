Casa Systems (CASA) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock to $12.00. Loop Capital currently has a positive rating on the stock. Casa Systems traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 185554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Macquarie cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,491,000. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 898.8% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,428,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 1,285,176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2,712.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 611,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

