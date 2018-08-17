Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Receives $62.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Thomas Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 2,149.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $380.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.