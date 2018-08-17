Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after buying an additional 12,957,184 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 18,455,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,217,000 after buying an additional 992,063 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after buying an additional 936,766 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,227,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,087,000 after buying an additional 593,105 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,588,000 after buying an additional 1,894,921 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

In related news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Centurylink’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

