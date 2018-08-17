Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. MED lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of CDAY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 314,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $42.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,205,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,807,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

