ChainCoin (CHC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $805.00

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ChainCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. ChainCoin has a total market cap of $685,488.00 and $805.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainCoin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02456599 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000601 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001291 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005000 BTC.

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,447,289 coins and its circulating supply is 15,504,515 coins. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin.

Buying and Selling ChainCoin

ChainCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.