Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.28 and last traded at $60.28. Approximately 2,574,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,254,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Heather Zichal sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $234,060.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at $684,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

