Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chicago Bridge & Iron earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 43.3740939178448 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chicago Bridge & Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NYSE CBI remained flat at $$16.39 during trading on Friday. Chicago Bridge & Iron has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

