Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.58.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 1,123,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,006,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

