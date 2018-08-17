Citigroup Cuts Antero Resources (AR) Price Target to $20.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $17.47 on Monday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $46,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 644,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

