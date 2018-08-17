Citigroup Lowers Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

PPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 6,600 ($84.19) to GBX 7,000 ($89.30) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,320 ($106.14) to GBX 8,530 ($108.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($91.85) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,712 ($98.38).

LON PPB opened at GBX 6,920 ($88.28) on Monday. Paddy Power Betfair has a 1-year low of GBX 6,572.50 ($83.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,967 ($114.39).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other Paddy Power Betfair news, insider Alexander Gersh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,097 ($116.05), for a total transaction of £2,729,100 ($3,481,438.96).

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

