CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 5.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $64,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in CME Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 355,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 64,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

CME stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,421. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $3,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $42,877.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,404.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,893. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

