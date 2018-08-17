COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCHGY. Societe Generale raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

