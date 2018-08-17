Comparing Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) & American Axle & Manufact. (AXL)

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NYSE: AXL) and American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. American Axle & Manufact. does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and American Axle & Manufact., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Axle & Manufact. 2 3 4 0 2.22

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.38%. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus price target of $19.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock $21.74 billion 0.67 $2.43 billion N/A N/A American Axle & Manufact. $6.27 billion 0.30 $337.10 million $3.75 4.45

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than American Axle & Manufact..

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and American Axle & Manufact.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 6.84% 10.19% 3.80% American Axle & Manufact. 6.00% 28.88% 5.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock beats American Axle & Manufact. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment manufactures and distributes components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace, power generation, and industrial markets; and distributes automotive parts. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The company's Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 5,800 hotel rooms. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears and shafts, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment produces thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, China, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

