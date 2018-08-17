Comparing KMG Chemicals (KMG) & Huntsman (HUN)

KMG Chemicals (NYSE: HUN) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KMG Chemicals and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KMG Chemicals 11.87% 16.21% 6.67% Huntsman 11.92% 24.14% 7.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of KMG Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Huntsman shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of KMG Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Huntsman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KMG Chemicals and Huntsman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KMG Chemicals $333.44 million 3.56 $23.63 million $2.27 33.75 Huntsman $8.36 billion 0.90 $636.00 million $2.48 12.67

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than KMG Chemicals. Huntsman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KMG Chemicals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KMG Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. KMG Chemicals pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntsman pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for KMG Chemicals and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KMG Chemicals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Huntsman 0 3 11 0 2.79

KMG Chemicals presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.67%. Huntsman has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Huntsman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than KMG Chemicals.

Risk and Volatility

KMG Chemicals has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntsman has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntsman beats KMG Chemicals on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays. This segment's products include sulfuric, phosphoric, and nitric and hydrofluoric acids; ammonium hydroxide; hydrogen peroxide; isopropyl alcohol; other specialty organic solvents; and various blends of chemicals. Its Performance Materials segment supplies drag-reducing agents, industrial valve lubricants, and cleaners and sealants, as well as related services and equipment, including routine and emergency valve maintenance services and training, to the pipeline and energy services markets. This segment also supplies penta products consisting of solid blocks and concentrated solutions to industrial customers who use these preservatives to pressure treat wood products, as well as sells hydrochloric acid, which is a byproduct of penta production for use in the steel and oil well service industries. KMG Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

