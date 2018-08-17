Comparing MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) and Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ: LBAI) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $141.69 million 2.86 $18.69 million $1.81 18.31 Lakeland Bancorp $215.64 million 4.28 $52.58 million $1.11 17.52

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MidWestOne Financial Group and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 14.13% 7.09% 0.76% Lakeland Bancorp 26.02% 9.99% 1.07%

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 44 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

