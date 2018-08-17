Comparing Polar Power (POLA) & Arotech (ARTX)

Polar Power (NASDAQ: ARTX) and Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arotech has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Arotech shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Arotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -6.28% -4.83% -4.56% Arotech 5.65% 7.89% 4.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Arotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $14.42 million 4.44 -$750,000.00 ($0.08) -79.00 Arotech $98.72 million 0.91 $3.83 million $0.16 21.25

Arotech has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power. Polar Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polar Power and Arotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Polar Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.89%. Arotech has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Arotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arotech is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Arotech beats Polar Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

