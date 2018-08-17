Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Receives $10.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 404,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,473. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.61. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.04.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 48.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas; and New Mexico and the Mid-Continent region. The company owns interests in 1,309 producing oil and natural gas wells.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.