Concoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6,158.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Concoin has a market cap of $6,158.00 and $0.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Concoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00306428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00163206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.