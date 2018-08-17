Contrasting Air France-KLM (AFLYY) & China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA)

Air France-KLM (NYSE: CEA) and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 1 4 0 0 1.80 China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $30.37 billion 0.14 -$309.70 million $2.32 4.38 China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $15.17 billion 0.54 $938.61 million $3.26 8.68

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air France-KLM. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM -1.42% 32.01% 3.14% China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 5.23% 9.49% 2.44%

Dividends

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Air France-KLM does not pay a dividend. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Air France-KLM has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H beats Air France-KLM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2017, it operated fleet of 545 aircraft. Air France-KLM SA was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

